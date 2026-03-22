South Carolina Gamecocks take on the USC Trojans in second round

USC Trojans (18-13, 9-10 Big Ten) at South Carolina Gamecocks (32-3, 17-3 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT…

USC Trojans (18-13, 9-10 Big Ten) at South Carolina Gamecocks (32-3, 17-3 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 South Carolina and USC meet in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Gamecocks’ record in SEC games is 17-3, and their record is 15-0 in non-conference games. South Carolina is 27-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Trojans are 9-10 in Big Ten play. USC is fifth in the Big Ten allowing 63.0 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

South Carolina averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.0 per game USC allows. USC averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game South Carolina gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Gamecocks won 69-52 in the last matchup on Nov. 16. Joyce Edwards led the Gamecocks with 17 points, and Kennedy Smith led the Trojans with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Madina Okot is averaging 13.9 points and 12.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jazzy Davidson is averaging 18 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, two steals and two blocks for the Trojans. Kara Dunn is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 83.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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