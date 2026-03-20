South Carolina Gamecocks play the Southern Jaguars in first round of NCAA Tournament

Southern Jaguars (20-13, 15-6 SWAC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (31-3, 17-3 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Southern Jaguars (20-13, 15-6 SWAC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (31-3, 17-3 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -52.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 South Carolina plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Southern.

The Gamecocks have gone 17-3 against SEC teams, with a 14-0 record in non-conference play. South Carolina is second in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 57.9 points while holding opponents to 35.0% shooting.

The Jaguars’ record in SWAC action is 15-6. Southern is eighth in the SWAC with 31.8 rebounds per game led by Jocelyn Tate averaging 5.6.

South Carolina averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 4.2 per game Southern gives up. Southern averages 62.0 points per game, 4.1 more than the 57.9 South Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joyce Edwards is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Madina Okot is averaging 13.4 points and 12.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

DeMya Porter is scoring 9.8 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists for the Jaguars. Olivia Delancy is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 82.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Jaguars: 8-2, averaging 64.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 12.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.6 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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