South Carolina Gamecocks and Kentucky Wildcats square off in SEC Tournament

Kentucky Wildcats (23-9, 10-8 SEC) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (29-2, 15-2 SEC) Greenville, South Carolina; Friday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kentucky Wildcats (23-9, 10-8 SEC) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (29-2, 15-2 SEC)

Greenville, South Carolina; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 South Carolina faces No. 17 Kentucky in the SEC Tournament.

The Gamecocks’ record in SEC games is 15-2, and their record is 14-0 against non-conference opponents. South Carolina is seventh in the SEC with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Madina Okot averaging 3.9.

The Wildcats’ record in SEC action is 10-8. Kentucky is third in the SEC allowing 59.4 points while holding opponents to 36.8% shooting.

South Carolina averages 87.2 points, 27.8 more per game than the 59.4 Kentucky gives up. Kentucky has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 10.9 percentage points greater than the 33.8% shooting opponents of South Carolina have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Gamecocks won 60-56 in the last matchup on March 1. Okot led the Gamecocks with 21 points, and Clara Strack led the Wildcats with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tessa Johnson averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc. Joyce Edwards is averaging 19.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Strack is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 10.2 rebounds for the Wildcats. Amelia Hassett is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 10-0, averaging 84.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 4.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

