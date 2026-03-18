SMU Mustangs and Miami (OH) RedHawks square off in the First 4

Miami (OH) RedHawks (31-1, 18-1 MAC) vs. SMU Mustangs (20-13, 9-11 ACC) Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (31-1, 18-1 MAC) vs. SMU Mustangs (20-13, 9-11 ACC)

Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -7.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: SMU squares off against Miami (OH) in the First Four round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Mustangs have gone 9-11 against ACC teams, with an 11-2 record in non-conference play. SMU ranks fifth in the ACC in rebounding with 34.3 rebounds. Samet Yigitoglu paces the Mustangs with 7.9 boards.

The RedHawks are 18-1 in MAC play. Miami (OH) averages 10.0 turnovers per game and is 22-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

SMU makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than Miami (OH) has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Miami (OH) scores 13.1 more points per game (90.7) than SMU gives up (77.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Miller is averaging 19.2 points, 6.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mustangs. Jaron Pierre Jr. is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

Peter Suder is shooting 55.4% and averaging 14.6 points for the RedHawks. Eian Elmer is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 79.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

RedHawks: 9-1, averaging 84.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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