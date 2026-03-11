SFA faces McNeese in Southland Championship game

McNeese Cowboys (27-5, 20-3 Southland) vs. Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (28-4, 21-2 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EDT…

McNeese Cowboys (27-5, 20-3 Southland) vs. Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (28-4, 21-2 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: SFA and McNeese play for the Southland Championship.

The Lumberjacks are 21-2 against Southland opponents and 7-2 in non-conference play. SFA averages 76.9 points while outscoring opponents by 11.3 points per game.

The Cowboys’ record in Southland games is 20-3. McNeese has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

SFA makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than McNeese has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). McNeese averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than SFA gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. SFA won 67-60 in the last matchup on Feb. 3. Keon Thompson led SFA with 21 points, and Tyshawn Archie led McNeese with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerald Colonel is averaging 4.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Lumberjacks. Thompson is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

Larry Johnson is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Cowboys. Archie is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 9-1, averaging 73.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 75.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

