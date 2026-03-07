Seton Hall plays St. John’s in Big East Tournament

St. John’s Red Storm (22-10, 12-9 Big East) vs. Seton Hall Pirates (18-11, 12-8 Big East) Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 9:30…

St. John’s Red Storm (22-10, 12-9 Big East) vs. Seton Hall Pirates (18-11, 12-8 Big East)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall plays in the Big East Tournament against St. John’s.

The Pirates have gone 12-8 against Big East teams, with a 6-3 record in non-conference play. Seton Hall scores 68.7 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Red Storm are 12-9 against Big East teams. St. John’s averages 62.5 points while outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game.

Seton Hall is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 39.4% St. John’s allows to opponents. St. John’s averages 62.5 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 64.2 Seton Hall allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. St. John’s won 59-56 in the last matchup on Feb. 22. Shaulana Wagner led St. John’s with 12 points, and Jordana Codio led Seton Hall with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savannah Catalon is shooting 40.8% and averaging 13.7 points for the Pirates. Codio is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Brooke Moore is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Red Storm. Sa’Mya Wyatt is averaging 12.3 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 63.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Red Storm: 6-4, averaging 59.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

