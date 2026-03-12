Seton Hall plays in Big East Tournament against the Creighton

Creighton Bluejays (15-16, 9-11 Big East) vs. Seton Hall Pirates (20-11, 10-10 Big East) New York; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EDT…

Creighton Bluejays (15-16, 9-11 Big East) vs. Seton Hall Pirates (20-11, 10-10 Big East)

New York; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall faces Creighton in the Big East Tournament.

The Pirates have gone 10-10 against Big East opponents, with a 10-1 record in non-conference play. Seton Hall is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Bluejays’ record in Big East games is 9-11. Creighton ranks fifth in the Big East shooting 35.0% from 3-point range.

Seton Hall scores 70.4 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than the 75.1 Creighton gives up. Creighton has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points greater than the 40.3% shooting opponents of Seton Hall have averaged.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Creighton won the last meeting 69-68 on Feb. 7. Isaac Traudt scored 18 to help lead Creighton to the win, and Adam Clark scored 20 points for Seton Hall.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is averaging 12.4 points, 4.7 assists and two steals for the Pirates. A.J. Staton-McCray is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Nik Graves is averaging 10.4 points and 4.3 assists for the Bluejays. Josh Dix is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Bluejays: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

