Seton Hall Pirates and Creighton Bluejays meet in Big East Tournament

Creighton Bluejays (15-16, 9-11 Big East) vs. Seton Hall Pirates (20-11, 10-10 Big East) New York; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EDT…

Creighton Bluejays (15-16, 9-11 Big East) vs. Seton Hall Pirates (20-11, 10-10 Big East)

New York; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall plays in the Big East Tournament against Creighton.

The Pirates have gone 10-10 against Big East opponents, with a 10-1 record in non-conference play. Seton Hall ranks fifth in the Big East in rebounding averaging 32.7 rebounds. Stephon Payne III leads the Pirates with 6.6 boards.

The Bluejays are 9-11 in Big East play. Creighton is seventh in the Big East with 31.8 rebounds per game led by Jasen Green averaging 5.9.

Seton Hall averages 70.4 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than the 75.1 Creighton gives up. Creighton scores 10.5 more points per game (75.6) than Seton Hall allows (65.1).

The teams meet for the third time this season. Creighton won 69-68 in the last matchup on Feb. 7. Isaac Traudt led Creighton with 18 points, and Adam Clark led Seton Hall with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payne is averaging 6.2 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Pirates. A.J. Staton-McCray is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Austin Swartz is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, while averaging 10.9 points. Josh Dix is shooting 44.8% and averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Bluejays: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.