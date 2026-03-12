San Diego State Aztecs play in MWC Tournament against the Colorado State Rams

Colorado State Rams (21-11, 12-9 MWC) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (20-10, 14-6 MWC) Las Vegas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT…

Colorado State Rams (21-11, 12-9 MWC) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (20-10, 14-6 MWC)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -5.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State and Colorado State play in the MWC Tournament.

The Aztecs’ record in MWC play is 14-6, and their record is 6-4 in non-conference games. San Diego State has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Rams are 12-9 against MWC teams. Colorado State is third in the MWC giving up 71.1 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

San Diego State averages 79.4 points, 8.3 more per game than the 71.1 Colorado State allows. Colorado State averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than San Diego State allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Colorado State won 83-74 in the last matchup on Feb. 21. Jase Butler led Colorado State with 25 points, and Reese Dixon-Waters led San Diego State with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dixon-Waters is averaging 13.2 points for the Aztecs. BJ Davis is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brandon Rechsteiner averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Butler is averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Rams: 9-1, averaging 78.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.