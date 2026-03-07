Saint Thomas Tommies square off against the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks in Summit League Tournament

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (17-16, 11-6 Summit League) vs. Saint Thomas Tommies (24-8, 13-4 Summit League) Sioux Falls, South Dakota;…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (17-16, 11-6 Summit League) vs. Saint Thomas Tommies (24-8, 13-4 Summit League)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -12.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas takes on North Dakota in the Summit League Tournament.

The Tommies are 13-4 against Summit League opponents and 11-4 in non-conference play. St. Thomas averages 83.2 points while outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 11-6 in Summit League play. North Dakota is fifth in the Summit League scoring 77.3 points per game and is shooting 43.7%.

St. Thomas makes 51.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than North Dakota has allowed to its opponents (48.1%). North Dakota has shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points above the 43.0% shooting opponents of St. Thomas have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. North Dakota won 81-80 in the last matchup on Jan. 30. Garrett Anderson led North Dakota with 20 points, and Nolan Minessale led St. Thomas with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Minessale is averaging 19.9 points, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Tommies. Nick Janowski is averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games.

Greyson Uelmen is averaging 16.2 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Eli King is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 7-3, averaging 85.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 53.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.