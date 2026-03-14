Saint Joseph’s eliminates Davidson 70-58 in Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament quarterfinal

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jaiden Glover had 19 points, Justice Ajogbor scored 18 and Saint Joseph’s beat Davidson 70-58 on Friday…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jaiden Glover had 19 points, Justice Ajogbor scored 18 and Saint Joseph’s beat Davidson 70-58 on Friday night in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.

No. 3 seed Saint Joseph’s (22-10) will play second-seeded VCU in a Saturday semifinal. No. 1 seed Saint Louis plays fourth-seeded Dayton in the other semifinal.

Glover added five rebounds and three steals for the Hawks in a seventh straight victory. Ajogbor made 8 of 10 shots from the floor and also had five rebounds. Derek Simpson hit all seven of his free throws and scored 16.

Josh Scovens finished with 15 points and nine rebounds to pace the sixth-seeded Wildcats (20-13). Roberts Blums added 13 points.

Saint Joseph’s took the lead for good with 5:45 left in the first half. The score was 33-29 at halftime, with Glover racking up 10 points. Ajogbor had 10 points in the second half and Saint Joseph’s used a 12-2 spurt to take a 61-42 lead before cruising to the finish.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.