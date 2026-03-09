Robert Morris takes on Detroit Mercy in Horizon League Tournament

Detroit Mercy Titans (16-14, 13-8 Horizon League) vs. Robert Morris Colonials (22-10, 14-7 Horizon League) Indianapolis; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EDT…

Detroit Mercy Titans (16-14, 13-8 Horizon League) vs. Robert Morris Colonials (22-10, 14-7 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonials -4.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris and Detroit Mercy meet in the Horizon League Tournament.

The Colonials’ record in Horizon League play is 14-7, and their record is 8-3 in non-conference play. Robert Morris leads the Horizon League in rebounding, averaging 35.1 boards. DeSean Goode paces the Colonials with 8.7 rebounds.

The Titans’ record in Horizon League play is 13-8. Detroit Mercy is 6-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

Robert Morris averages 77.8 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than the 78.2 Detroit Mercy gives up. Detroit Mercy averages 5.7 more points per game (77.9) than Robert Morris gives up to opponents (72.2).

The teams meet for the third time this season. Robert Morris won 73-62 in the last matchup on Feb. 26. Ryan Prather Jr. led Robert Morris with 29 points, and Orlando Lovejoy led Detroit Mercy with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Prather is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Colonials. Darius Livingston is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Legend Geeter is averaging 8.2 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Titans. TJ Nadeau is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 9-1, averaging 77.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Titans: 8-2, averaging 78.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

