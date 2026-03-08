Rivera and Westry each score 22 and UAB takes down East Carolina 90-83

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Led by 22 points each from Daniel Rivera and Chance Westry, UAB defeated East Carolina 90-83…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Led by 22 points each from Daniel Rivera and Chance Westry, UAB defeated East Carolina 90-83 in a regular-season finale on Sunday.

The Blazers were already locked into the fourth seed in the conference tournament that begins Wednesday in Birmingham, Alabama. The Pirates finished 12th in the conference.

Westry added 11 assists for his second consecutive double-double for the Blazers (20-11, 11-7). Jacob Meyer made four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points, while adding six rebounds.

Demitri Gardner led the Pirates (11-20, 6-12) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and two steals. East Carolina got 15 points and 14 rebounds from Giovanni Emejuru. Reid Cason had 14 points and two blocks.

Rivera scored 11 points in the first half and UAB went into the break trailing 44-41. Westry scored 16 points in the second half to help lead UAB to the seven-point victory.

