Riddick and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane host conference foe East Carolina

East Carolina Pirates (21-9, 13-4 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (19-10, 11-6 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennedy Fauntleroy and East Carolina visit Hannah Riddick and Tulsa on Saturday.

The Golden Hurricane are 12-2 on their home court. Tulsa is sixth in the AAC scoring 68.0 points while shooting 41.2% from the field.

The Pirates are 13-4 in conference play. East Carolina is fifth in the AAC giving up 65.8 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

Tulsa averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 5.2 per game East Carolina allows. East Carolina averages 6.6 more points per game (71.9) than Tulsa gives up (65.3).

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. East Carolina won the last meeting 79-48 on Jan. 13. Fauntleroy scored 21 points to help lead the Pirates to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mady Cartwright is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Riddick is averaging 16.2 points and 7.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Fauntleroy is averaging 14.1 points, 4.8 assists and 2.8 steals for the Pirates. Anzhane Hutton is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 6-4, averaging 63.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Pirates: 7-3, averaging 69.2 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

