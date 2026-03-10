Richmond takes on Loyola Chicago in A-10 Tournament

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (8-23, 4-14 A-10) vs. Richmond Spiders (15-16, 5-13 A-10) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Richmond…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (8-23, 4-14 A-10) vs. Richmond Spiders (15-16, 5-13 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond faces Loyola Chicago in the A-10 Tournament.

The Spiders are 5-13 against A-10 opponents and 10-3 in non-conference play. Richmond ranks ninth in the A-10 with 14.0 assists per game led by Michael Walz averaging 2.4.

The Ramblers’ record in A-10 games is 4-14. Loyola Chicago is 5-19 against opponents over .500.

Richmond averages 77.0 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 76.4 Loyola Chicago gives up. Loyola Chicago averages 66.8 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 73.9 Richmond gives up to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Ramblers won 69-66 in the last matchup on Feb. 28. Miles Rubin led the Ramblers with 19 points, and AJ Lopez led the Spiders with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lopez is averaging 13.6 points for the Spiders. Aiden Argabright is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

Justin Moore is averaging 10.9 points and 3.8 assists for the Ramblers. Xavier Amos is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 2-8, averaging 71.4 points, 24.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Ramblers: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

