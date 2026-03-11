Richmond plays Loyola Chicago in A-10 Tournament

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (8-23, 4-14 A-10) vs. Richmond Spiders (15-16, 5-13 A-10) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (8-23, 4-14 A-10) vs. Richmond Spiders (15-16, 5-13 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -5.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond faces Loyola Chicago in the A-10 Tournament.

The Spiders have gone 5-13 against A-10 opponents, with a 10-3 record in non-conference play. Richmond averages 77.0 points while outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The Ramblers are 4-14 in A-10 play. Loyola Chicago has a 2-17 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Richmond averages 77.0 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 76.4 Loyola Chicago allows. Loyola Chicago averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Richmond gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Ramblers won 69-66 in the last matchup on Feb. 28. Miles Rubin led the Ramblers with 19 points, and AJ Lopez led the Spiders with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Walz is averaging 7.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Spiders. Lopez is averaging 15.5 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the last 10 games.

Justin Moore is scoring 10.9 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Ramblers. Xavier Amos is averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 2-8, averaging 71.4 points, 24.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Ramblers: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

