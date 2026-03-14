Rice and UTSA play for AAC Championship

UTSA Roadrunners (17-15, 12-9 AAC) vs. Rice Owls (28-4, 18-1 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Rice…

UTSA Roadrunners (17-15, 12-9 AAC) vs. Rice Owls (28-4, 18-1 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Rice and UTSA play for the AAC Championship.

The Owls are 18-1 against AAC opponents and 10-3 in non-conference play. Rice is sixth in the AAC in rebounding with 34.5 rebounds. Hailey Adams paces the Owls with 10.8 boards.

The Roadrunners are 12-9 in AAC play. UTSA ranks sixth in the AAC with 13.5 assists per game led by Ereauna Hardaway averaging 4.7.

Rice averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.0 per game UTSA gives up. UTSA averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Rice allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. UTSA won 61-52 in the last matchup on March 7. Mia Hammonds led UTSA with 14 points, and Aniah Alexis led Rice with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Ennis averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Victoria Flores is shooting 33.3% and averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

Cheyenne Rowe is averaging 14 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Hardaway is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 9-1, averaging 73.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Roadrunners: 6-4, averaging 58.3 points, 40.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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