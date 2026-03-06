Rhode Island visits Fordham following Schulte’s 20-point game

Rhode Island Rams (16-14, 7-10 A-10) at Fordham Rams (16-14, 7-10 A-10) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rhode Island Rams (16-14, 7-10 A-10) at Fordham Rams (16-14, 7-10 A-10)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham hosts Rhode Island after Rikus Schulte scored 20 points in Fordham’s 87-84 loss to the La Salle Explorers.

The Fordham Rams have gone 10-7 in home games. Fordham ranks third in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 35.8 rebounds. Schulte paces the Fordham Rams with 9.0 boards.

The Rhode Island Rams have gone 7-10 against A-10 opponents. Rhode Island scores 70.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.4 points per game.

Fordham is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 43.5% Rhode Island allows to opponents. Rhode Island has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Fordham have averaged.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Fordham won the last matchup 70-66 on Feb. 14. Dejour Reaves scored 19 points points to help lead the Rams to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schulte is averaging 10.8 points, nine rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Fordham Rams. Reaves is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

Tyler Cochran is averaging 14.9 points, six rebounds and 2.7 steals for the Rhode Island Rams. Myles Corey is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fordham Rams: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Rhode Island Rams: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

