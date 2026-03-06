Rhode Island Rams and Loyola Chicago Ramblers play in A-10 Tournament

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (14-16, 10-9 A-10) vs. Rhode Island Rams (25-4, 16-2 A-10) Glen Allen, Virginia; Friday, 11 a.m. EST…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (14-16, 10-9 A-10) vs. Rhode Island Rams (25-4, 16-2 A-10)

Glen Allen, Virginia; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island faces Loyola Chicago in the A-10 Tournament.

The Rams have gone 16-2 against A-10 teams, with a 9-2 record in non-conference play. Rhode Island is second in the A-10 with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Sophia Vital averaging 4.7.

The Ramblers are 10-9 against A-10 opponents. Loyola Chicago gives up 61.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.9 points per game.

Rhode Island scores 68.5 points, 7.3 more per game than the 61.2 Loyola Chicago gives up. Loyola Chicago has shot at a 38.8% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 37.3% shooting opponents of Rhode Island have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Rhode Island won the last meeting 70-58 on Jan. 4. Ines Debroise scored 17 to help lead Rhode Island to the victory, and Brooklyn Vaughn scored 17 points for Loyola Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooklyn Gray is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Rams. Palmire Mbu is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kira Chivers is averaging 5.2 points for the Ramblers. Alexus Mobley is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 69.3 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.4 points per game.

Ramblers: 5-5, averaging 56.7 points, 26.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

