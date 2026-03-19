Radford plays Morehead State in NIT

Morehead State Eagles (18-14, 13-8 OVC) at Radford Highlanders (22-12, 14-5 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Morehead State Eagles (18-14, 13-8 OVC) at Radford Highlanders (22-12, 14-5 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Radford and Morehead State square off in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Highlanders’ record in Big South play is 14-5, and their record is 8-7 in non-conference play. Radford ranks third in the Big South with 13.7 assists per game led by Joi Williams averaging 2.6.

The Eagles are 13-8 in OVC play. Morehead State ranks second in the OVC with 14.3 assists per game led by Marie Sepp averaging 4.3.

Radford’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Morehead State allows. Morehead State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Radford allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is shooting 41.4% and averaging 15.1 points for the Highlanders. Kirah Dandridge is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Katie Dike is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Violet McNece is averaging 12.9 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 65.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 11.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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