Quinnipiac takes on Marist in MAAC Tournament

Marist Red Foxes (18-11, 12-8 MAAC) vs. Quinnipiac Bobcats (19-12, 12-8 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac plays in the MAAC Tournament against Marist.

The Bobcats are 12-8 against MAAC opponents and 7-4 in non-conference play. Quinnipiac has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Red Foxes’ record in MAAC play is 12-8. Marist scores 69.9 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.

Quinnipiac averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Marist gives up. Marist has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Quinnipiac have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Marist won 71-64 in the last matchup on Jan. 24. Justin Menard led Marist with 15 points, and Asim Jones led Quinnipiac with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 12.7 points and 3.9 assists for the Bobcats. Amarri Monroe is averaging 14.8 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the past 10 games.

Menard is scoring 12.6 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Red Foxes. Rhyjon Blackwell is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Red Foxes: 6-4, averaging 68.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

