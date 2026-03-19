Purdue takes on Queens in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Queens Royals (21-13, 16-5 ASUN) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (27-8, 17-7 Big Ten) St. Louis; Friday, 7:35 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Queens Royals (21-13, 16-5 ASUN) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (27-8, 17-7 Big Ten)

St. Louis; Friday, 7:35 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -25.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Purdue plays in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against Queens.

The Boilermakers are 17-7 against Big Ten opponents and 10-1 in non-conference play. Purdue averages 81.7 points while outscoring opponents by 11.6 points per game.

The Royals are 16-5 in ASUN play. Queens is 5-9 against opponents with a winning record.

Purdue averages 81.7 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 82.9 Queens allows. Queens averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Purdue gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Smith is scoring 14.0 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 9.0 assists for the Boilermakers. Trey Kaufman-Renn is averaging 16.5 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 60.2% over the past 10 games.

Nasir Mann is averaging 13.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Royals. Chris Ashby is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 6-4, averaging 79.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Royals: 8-2, averaging 87.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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