Purdue meets Texas in Sweet 16 matchup

Texas Longhorns (21-14, 9-10 SEC) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (29-8, 17-7 Big Ten) San Jose, California; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Texas Longhorns (21-14, 9-10 SEC) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (29-8, 17-7 Big Ten)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -7.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Purdue and Texas meet in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Boilermakers are 17-7 against Big Ten opponents and 12-1 in non-conference play. Purdue averages 82.2 points and has outscored opponents by 12.1 points per game.

The Longhorns are 9-10 in SEC play. Texas is sixth in the SEC with 34.7 rebounds per game led by Dailyn Swain averaging 7.5.

Purdue averages 82.2 points, 6.1 more per game than the 76.1 Texas gives up. Texas has shot at a 48.3% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points above the 44.6% shooting opponents of Purdue have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Kaufman-Renn is averaging 14.1 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Fletcher Loyer is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Swain is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Longhorns. Matas Vokietaitis is averaging 16.5 points and 8.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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