Purdue Fort Wayne and South Alabama meet in NIT

South Alabama Jaguars (17-18, 9-14 Sun Belt) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (20-13, 14-9 Horizon) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Tuesday, 7…

South Alabama Jaguars (17-18, 9-14 Sun Belt) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (20-13, 14-9 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne and South Alabama square off in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Mastodons’ record in Horizon play is 14-9, and their record is 6-4 against non-conference opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne is 1-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jaguars are 9-14 in Sun Belt play. South Alabama is seventh in the Sun Belt with 34.4 rebounds per game led by Cordasia Harris averaging 8.8.

Purdue Fort Wayne makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than South Alabama has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). South Alabama averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 5.7 per game Purdue Fort Wayne gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alana Nelson is shooting 50.4% and averaging 16.0 points for the Mastodons. Jordan Reid is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Amyah Sutton is averaging 11.4 points for the Jaguars. Chrysta Narcisse is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Jaguars: 8-2, averaging 68.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.