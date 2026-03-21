Purdue Boilermakers play the Miami Hurricanes in second round

Miami Hurricanes (26-8, 14-6 ACC) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (28-8, 17-7 Big Ten) St. Louis; Sunday, 12:10 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Miami Hurricanes (26-8, 14-6 ACC) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (28-8, 17-7 Big Ten)

St. Louis; Sunday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -7.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Purdue squares off against No. 25 Miami (FL) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Boilermakers have gone 17-7 against Big Ten teams, with an 11-1 record in non-conference play. Purdue ranks sixth in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 33.0 rebounds. Trey Kaufman-Renn leads the Boilermakers with 8.5 boards.

The Hurricanes are 14-6 in ACC play. Miami (FL) is seventh in the ACC with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Ernest Udeh Jr. averaging 6.1.

Purdue averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 8.4 per game Miami (FL) gives up. Miami (FL) has shot at a 49.9% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points above the 44.6% shooting opponents of Purdue have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Smith is averaging 14.3 points, nine assists and 1.7 steals for the Boilermakers. Kaufman-Renn is averaging 16.3 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 64.5% over the past 10 games.

Malik Reneau is averaging 19 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Tre Donaldson is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 7-3, averaging 81.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Hurricanes: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.