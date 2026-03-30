Providence’s Duncan Powell pleads not guilty to charges stemming from altercations involving woman

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence basketball player Duncan Powell pleaded not guilty Monday to domestic assault and disorderly conduct charges…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence basketball player Duncan Powell pleaded not guilty Monday to domestic assault and disorderly conduct charges stemming from a weekend altercation that started in Providence and continued in the suburb of Cranston.

Powell, who just finished his fifth college season and was a backup forward in his only year with the Friars, was arraigned in Providence County District Court after a woman alleged her knee was injured when Powell threw a water bottle at her during an argument at his apartment in Providence on Saturday.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Cranston on Thursday on charges of domestic violence and disorderly conduct for allegedly tracking down the woman to a residence there early Sunday and threatening to kill everyone in the house and then himself.

A judge in Providence released Powell on a personal recognizance bond and ordered him to have no contact with the woman.

The attorneys for Powell listed in court records, Elizabeth Payette and William J. Lynch, did not immediately respond to phone messages seeking comment.

The 24-year-old woman reported the Saturday morning assault after Powell’s arrest in Cranston. According to Providence police, she told Powell she was ending their relationship. Powell became upset and threw the water bottle, causing bruising and swelling to her right knee.

The woman later went to visit friends in Cranston. Powell made multiple calls to the woman while she was at a Cranston residence and told her he knew where she was and that he was coming to the house to cause harm.

Frightened, she left, and people who stayed at the house turned out the lights and hid when Powell arrived and began knocking on the door. Police had been called by then, and they located Powell a short time later and took him into custody at gunpoint.

Duncan was suspended three games after his hard foul on St. John’s Bryce Hopkins sparked a fight that resulted in seven players getting ejected from a game Feb. 14.

Hopkins was attempting a fast-break layup when he was raked across the head and face by Powell’s arm, taking him to the ground. Powell was ejected for a Flagrant 2 foul and issued a technical foul for fighting.

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