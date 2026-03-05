Providence Friars play the DePaul Blue Demons in Big East Tournament

DePaul Blue Demons (8-23, 5-15 Big East) vs. Providence Friars (14-17, 7-13 Big East) Uncasville, Connecticut; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Providence and DePaul play in the Big East Tournament.

The Friars have gone 7-13 against Big East teams, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. Providence allows 63.9 points and has been outscored by 4.4 points per game.

The Blue Demons are 5-15 in Big East play. DePaul is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Providence’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.3 per game DePaul gives up. DePaul’s 37.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Providence has allowed to its opponents (40.7%).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Friars won 66-60 in the last matchup on Feb. 19. Orlagh Gormley led the Friars with 18 points, and Katie Novik led the Blue Demons with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabou Gueye is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Friars. Payton Dunbar is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ally Timm is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, while averaging 7.4 points. Novik is averaging 12.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and two steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 4-6, averaging 60.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Blue Demons: 4-6, averaging 64.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

