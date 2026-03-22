Providence brings in Bryan Hodgson from South Florida as men’s basketball coach

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence is bringing in Bryan Hodgson from South Florida to become its new coach. The Friars…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence is bringing in Bryan Hodgson from South Florida to become its new coach.

The Friars announced Hodgson as their 17th head coach on Sunday. He takes over for Kim English, whose three-year tenure with the program ended on March 13 after a loss to St. John’s in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals and a 15-18 finish.

Hodgson is coming off a season in which he led the Bulls to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011-12. Before that, he spent two seasons at Arkansas State, going 45-28.

“Bryan brings a strong track record of leadership and a deep commitment to developing student-athletes both on and off the court,” Providence’s president, the Rev. Kenneth Sicard, said in a statement. “I am confident that the future is bright for Friar men’s basketball, and I eagerly anticipate seeing the team reach new milestones under their new leader’s guidance.”

Hodgson led South Florida to a 25-9 record as his team won the American Conference’s regular-season crown and conference title and earned an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament. The Bulls saw their season end with a 83-79 loss to Louisville.

“This is a program with a proud tradition, passionate fan base, and a city that truly embraces its team,” Hodgson said. “We’re going to build something that reflects that pride. We will be tough, disciplined, and relentless in our pursuit of excellence.”

Before becoming a head coach, he spent time as an assistant under Nate Oats, first at Buffalo and again at Alabama.

Hodgson played for two seasons at Jamestown Community College, where he served as team captain. He earned his degree in sports management from Fredonia State in 2011 and a master’s in education from the University of the Southwest in 2015.

Growing up in western New York, Hodgson was placed in foster care as an infant and adopted at 2 years old. He mentors kids through Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. He also is the founder of Coaching Love Inc., an organization that raises awareness for at-risk youth.

“Providence got themselves a proven winner. Bryan is a rising star in the business,” Oats said. “He plays a modern, high-octane, hard-playing, tough style of basketball. He’s relentless on the recruiting trail, plays a style that elite level players love to play in, and knows how to connect with his players.”

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