Princeton Tigers face the Brown Bears in Ivy League Tournament

Brown Bears (16-10, 8-6 Ivy League) vs. Princeton Tigers (24-3, 12-2 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Princeton and Brown square off in the Ivy League Tournament.

The Tigers’ record in Ivy League games is 12-2, and their record is 12-1 in non-conference games. Princeton is 18-3 against opponents over .500.

The Bears are 8-6 against Ivy League opponents. Brown is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Princeton’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Brown gives up. Brown averages 61.7 points per game, 1.1 more than the 60.6 Princeton allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Princeton won 69-37 in the last matchup on Feb. 21. Madison St. Rose led Princeton with 30 points, and Grace Arnolie led Brown with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skye Belker averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. St. Rose is shooting 51.0% and averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games.

Arnolie is averaging 17.9 points, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bears. Alyssa Moreland is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 68.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.9 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 56.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points.

