Princeton takes on Harvard in Ivy League Championship game

Harvard Crimson (18-10, 11-4 Ivy League) vs. Princeton Tigers (25-3, 13-2 Ivy League) Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EDT…

Harvard Crimson (18-10, 11-4 Ivy League) vs. Princeton Tigers (25-3, 13-2 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Princeton takes on Harvard in the Ivy League Championship.

The Tigers’ record in Ivy League games is 13-2, and their record is 12-1 in non-conference play. Princeton is fifth in the Ivy League at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 60.3 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The Crimson are 11-4 in Ivy League play. Harvard averages 65.7 points while outscoring opponents by 8.6 points per game.

Princeton averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Harvard gives up. Harvard has shot at a 39.9% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 40.6% shooting opponents of Princeton have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Tigers won 62-49 in the last matchup on Feb. 28. Fadima Tall led the Tigers with 18 points, and Karlee White led the Crimson with 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison St. Rose is averaging 16 points for the Tigers. Skye Belker is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

White is shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, while averaging 15.4 points and 2.3 steals. Abigail Wright is shooting 48.1% and averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 69.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.1 points per game.

Crimson: 8-2, averaging 65.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.1 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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