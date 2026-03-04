Prather scores 24, Robert Morris takes down Youngstown State in Horizon League Tournament 68-53

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Ryan Prather Jr. had 24 points in Robert Morris’ 68-53 win against Youngstown State on…

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Ryan Prather Jr. had 24 points in Robert Morris’ 68-53 win against Youngstown State on Wednesday in the Horizon League Tournament.

Prather added seven rebounds for the Colonials (22-10). DeSean Goode scored 12 points while going 4 of 8 and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line, and added 11 rebounds. Darius Livingston finished with 12 points, while adding six rebounds and three steals. The Colonials extended their winning streak to seven games.

Vlad Salaridze finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and five steals for the Penguins (15-17). Cris Carroll added 17 points for Youngstown State.

Robert Morris led Youngstown State 28-23 at the half, with Goode (eight points) its high scorer before the break. Robert Morris outscored Youngstown State by 10 points in the second half, and Prather scored a team-high 22 points in the second half to help their team secure the victory.

The Colonials will move on to play Detroit Mercy in the next round.

