Porter Moser will return as Oklahoma’s basketball coach after late run, new AD pledges more support

Oklahoma coach Porter Moser’s team has gotten him off the bubble. The team itself is still on the bubble to…

Oklahoma coach Porter Moser’s team has gotten him off the bubble.

The team itself is still on the bubble to make the NCAA Tournament, but its late run helped new athletic director Roger Denny decide to keep Moser for another year.

Oklahoma lost nine games in a row during conference play, leading to questions about Moser’s future. The Sooners responded by winning eight of their last 11 games to give themselves a chance at a spot in March Madness.

Denny said Saturday on social media that the school had failed to give Moser the resources to compete in this new era of college sports but that he is committed to doing so going forward.

“An underdog spirit will only take us so far,” Denny said. “It’s my job to ensure that our resources match our expectations. We haven’t held up our end of that bargain. From NIL and staffing and beyond, we’re going to fix that.”

Denny’s statement came a day after the 11th seeded Sooners pushed No. 3 seed Arkansas before losing 82-79 in the Southeastern Conference Tournament quarterfinals. The Sooners opened the tournament with wins over South Carolina and Texas A&M.

Moser has a 93-74 record in five seasons with the Sooners and made the NCAA Tournament last year for the first time.

Oklahoma has had big moments in recent years. There was a blowout win over No. 2 Alabama in 2023 that led to a court storming in Norman. The Sooners got off to a 13-0 start in 2024-25. This season’s Sooners topped No. 15 Vanderbilt at home and had several close calls against quality opponents.

Moser’s teams have tended to start fast, then fade late. The 2023-24 team reached No. 7 nationally before finishing 20-12 and failing to reach the NCAA Tournament. Last season the Sooners climbed to No. 12 before falling to 20-14.

Oklahoma reversed its usual trend of fast starts and slow finishes, ultimately buying Moser time.

Moser was highly sought after before his arrival in Norman. He led Loyola Chicago to the Final Four in 2018 and to the Sweet 16 in 2021.

His energetic style hasn’t fully transferred to Oklahoma fans, with empty seats often being prominent at Lloyd Noble Center. Denny said he hopes that changes in the future.

“On top of how we resource our program, it’s critical our fans show out for our team,” he said. “I’ve seen firsthand the difference community support of college basketball can make. A bigger and louder crowd, a true home-court advantage, and a zealous fan base are all essential to our success.”

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