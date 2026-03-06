Poock leads Murray State against Valparaiso after 38-point performance

Murray State Racers (27-3, 18-1 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (0-30, 0-19 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Murray State Racers (27-3, 18-1 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (0-30, 0-19 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State faces Valparaiso after Halli Poock scored 38 points in Murray State’s 78-76 win over the UIC Flames.

The Beacons have gone 0-12 at home. Valparaiso averages 18.4 turnovers per game and is 0-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Racers are 18-1 against MVC opponents. Murray State has a 4-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Valparaiso is shooting 32.7% from the field this season, 11.4 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Murray State allows to opponents. Murray State averages 85.4 points per game, 4.5 more than the 80.9 Valparaiso allows.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Murray State won the last meeting 95-69 on Feb. 14. Poock scored 26 points to help lead the Racers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fiona Connolly is averaging 12.3 points for the Beacons. Allia von Schlegell is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Poock averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, scoring 22.5 points while shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc. Haven Ford is shooting 44.0% and averaging 17.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 0-10, averaging 58.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 33.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points per game.

Racers: 10-0, averaging 88.2 points, 36.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

