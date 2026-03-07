Pierre leads SMU against Florida State after 27-point outing

SMU Mustangs (19-11, 8-9 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (16-14, 9-8 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

SMU Mustangs (19-11, 8-9 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (16-14, 9-8 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -1.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: SMU visits Florida State after Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 27 points in SMU’s 77-69 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

The Seminoles have gone 10-6 in home games. Florida State has a 4-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mustangs are 8-9 against ACC opponents. SMU leads the ACC with 17.3 assists. Kevin Miller leads the Mustangs with 6.7.

Florida State is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 43.3% SMU allows to opponents. SMU averages 7.7 more points per game (85.2) than Florida State allows (77.5).

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. SMU won the last matchup 83-80 on Jan. 24. Pierre scored 28 points to help lead the Mustangs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert McCray is averaging 15.6 points and 5.9 assists for the Seminoles. Chauncey Wiggins is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Miller is averaging 18.9 points, 6.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mustangs. Pierre is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 8-2, averaging 76.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 81.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

