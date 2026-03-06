Pennsylvania faces Brown following Sawyer’s 23-point game

Brown Bears (16-9, 8-5 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (16-10, 6-7 Ivy League) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Brown Bears (16-9, 8-5 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (16-10, 6-7 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania plays Brown after Simone Sawyer scored 23 points in Pennsylvania’s 89-66 win against the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Quakers are 7-4 in home games. Pennsylvania is fourth in the Ivy League scoring 64.4 points while shooting 40.0% from the field.

The Bears have gone 8-5 against Ivy League opponents. Brown is fifth in the Ivy League scoring 62.0 points per game and is shooting 39.3%.

Pennsylvania averages 64.4 points, 8.4 more per game than the 56.0 Brown gives up. Brown averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Pennsylvania gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Brown won 77-65 in the last matchup on Jan. 10. Grace Arnolie led Brown with 24 points, and Mataya Gayle led Pennsylvania with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Collins is shooting 40.8% and averaging 12.8 points for the Quakers. Gayle is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Arnolie is averaging 18.4 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bears. Alyssa Moreland is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 6-4, averaging 63.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 56.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.