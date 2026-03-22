Pence, Kinziger lead Illinois State past Wake Forest, 78-75 in NIT

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Ty Pence led Illinois State with 23 points and Johnny Kinziger hit the winning 3-pointer with…

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Ty Pence led Illinois State with 23 points and Johnny Kinziger hit the winning 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds left as the Redbirds knocked off Wake Forest 78-75 on Sunday in the NIT.

Kinzinger, at the top of the key, worked around a screen by Chase Walker and a 3 from the left wing to cap the scoring.

Illinois State (22-12) plays at Dayton in the quarterfinals.

Pence shot 8 of 11 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line for the Redbirds. Kinziger finished with 19 points and five assists. Walker shot 5 of 11 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Tre’Von Spillers led the way for the Demon Deacons (18-17) with 24 points and eight rebounds. Juke Harris added 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Wake Forest. Omaha Biliew finished with 11 points, six rebounds and three blocks.

Walker scored eight points in the first half for Illinois State, who went into halftime tied 32-32 with Wake Forest. Pence led Illinois State with 17 points in the second half.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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