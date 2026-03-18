Overton, Hall each have 21 in Auburn’s 78-67 victory against South Alabama in NIT

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Kevin Overton and Keyshawn Hall each had 21 points in Auburn’s 78-67 victory against South Alabama…

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Kevin Overton and Keyshawn Hall each had 21 points in Auburn’s 78-67 victory against South Alabama on Tuesday in the NIT.

Overton also contributed seven rebounds for the Tigers (18-16). Hall added six rebounds. Kaden Magwood shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Chaze Harris led the way for the Jaguars (21-12) with 29 points, eight rebounds and six assists. South Alabama also got 14 points apiece from Stephen Williams and Jayden Cooper.

Overton scored 21 points in the second half.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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