Oregon takes on Virginia Tech in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Virginia Tech Hokies (23-9, 13-7 ACC) vs. Oregon Ducks (22-12, 10-11 Big Ten) Austin, Texas; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Virginia Tech Hokies (23-9, 13-7 ACC) vs. Oregon Ducks (22-12, 10-11 Big Ten)

Austin, Texas; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -3.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon and Virginia Tech meet in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Ducks are 10-11 against Big Ten opponents and 12-1 in non-conference play. Oregon scores 74.7 points while outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game.

The Hokies are 13-7 against ACC teams. Virginia Tech ranks ninth in the ACC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Kilah Freelon averaging 5.1.

Oregon makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than Virginia Tech has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). Virginia Tech scores 8.4 more points per game (72.9) than Oregon gives up (64.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Fiso is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Ducks. Sofia Bell is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Freelon is averaging 9.7 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Hokies. Carleigh Wenzel is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Hokies: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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