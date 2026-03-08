Oregon State Beavers square off against the Portland Pilots in WCC Tournament

Portland Pilots (18-13, 12-7 WCC) vs. Oregon State Beavers (21-10, 13-5 WCC) Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Portland Pilots (18-13, 12-7 WCC) vs. Oregon State Beavers (21-10, 13-5 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State plays in the WCC Tournament against Portland.

The Beavers have gone 13-5 against WCC opponents, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. Oregon State ranks second in the WCC in team defense, allowing 60.7 points while holding opponents to 36.9% shooting.

The Pilots’ record in WCC games is 12-7. Portland averages 69.7 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.

Oregon State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Portland allows. Portland averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Oregon State allows.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Oregon State won the last matchup 64-54 on Feb. 20. Tiara Bolden scored 29 to help lead Oregon State to the victory, and Lainey Spear scored 19 points for Portland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenna Villa is shooting 41.7% and averaging 14.8 points for the Beavers. Kennedie Shuler is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

Dyani Ananiev is averaging 10.9 points and 2.6 steals for the Pilots. Nicole Rodriguez is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 6-4, averaging 65.8 points, 37.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Pilots: 7-3, averaging 66.5 points, 27.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

