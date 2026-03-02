Old Dominion Monarchs play in Sun Belt Tournament against the UL Monroe Warhawks

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-27, 1-17 Sun Belt) vs. Old Dominion Monarchs (11-20, 7-11 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.…

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-27, 1-17 Sun Belt) vs. Old Dominion Monarchs (11-20, 7-11 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion and UL Monroe play in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Monarchs have gone 7-11 against Sun Belt teams, with a 4-9 record in non-conference play. Old Dominion allows 77.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

The Warhawks are 1-17 in Sun Belt play. UL Monroe is 1-22 against opponents with a winning record.

Old Dominion averages 75.6 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 83.8 UL Monroe gives up. UL Monroe averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Old Dominion allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. UL Monroe won 85-79 in the last matchup on Feb. 5. Krystian Lewis led UL Monroe with 28 points, and Jordan Battle led Old Dominion with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Thomas is averaging 11.4 points and 3.2 assists for the Monarchs. Ketron Shaw is averaging 18.1 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 50.7% over the last 10 games.

Lewis is shooting 36.5% and averaging 18.1 points for the Warhawks. Lavell Brodnex is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 5-5, averaging 78.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Warhawks: 1-9, averaging 75.1 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

