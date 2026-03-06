Old Dominion faces UL Monroe in Sun Belt Tournament

UL Monroe Warhawks (15-15, 9-11 Sun Belt) vs. Old Dominion Monarchs (18-13, 9-9 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Friday, 3 p.m.…

UL Monroe Warhawks (15-15, 9-11 Sun Belt) vs. Old Dominion Monarchs (18-13, 9-9 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion plays in the Sun Belt Tournament against UL Monroe.

The Monarchs are 9-9 against Sun Belt opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Old Dominion ranks fourth in the Sun Belt with 12.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Simone Cunningham averaging 2.6.

The Warhawks are 9-11 in Sun Belt play. UL Monroe has a 6-13 record against teams above .500.

Old Dominion is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 42.7% UL Monroe allows to opponents. UL Monroe averages 69.4 points per game, 0.9 more than the 68.5 Old Dominion allows.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Old Dominion won the last meeting 85-62 on Jan. 28. Riley Stack scored 22 to help lead Old Dominion to the win, and Nakiyah Mays-Prince scored 19 points for UL Monroe.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simaru Fields is scoring 13.1 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Monarchs. En’Dya Buford is averaging 11.0 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 34.5% over the past 10 games.

J’Mani Ingram is scoring 12.0 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Warhawks. Jazmine Jackson is averaging 15.1 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 48.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 39.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Warhawks: 7-3, averaging 76.3 points, 37.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.