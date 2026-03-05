Okorie, Dent-Smith lead Stanford over Notre Dame 86-78

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Ebuka Okorie scored 24 points, Jeremy Dent-Smith added 21 and Stanford held off Notre Dame…

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Ebuka Okorie scored 24 points, Jeremy Dent-Smith added 21 and Stanford held off Notre Dame for an 86-78 victory on Wednesday night for the Cardinal’s third straight win.

Stanford took the lead for good with about nine minutes to play in the first half and led by as many as 11 points in the second. Notre Dame pulled within three points twice inside the final two minutes, but Jaylen Thompson and Dent-Smith each answered with 3-pointers. Dent-Smith then shot 4 of 4 from the line to seal it.

The Cardinal shot 57% (32 of 56) overall and made 52% (12 of 23) from long range.

Okorie made three 3s and finished 10-of-19 shooting to go with seven assists, and Dent-Smith hit five 3s. AJ Rohosy added 11 points and Donavin Young 10 for Stanford (19-11, 8-9 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Jalen Haralson made 13 of 15 free throws and scored 19 points to lead Notre Dame (13-17, 4-13). Cole Certa added 17 points, Braeden Shrewsberry scored 14 and they combined for six of the Fighting Irish’s nine 3-pointers.

Okorie scored 13 points and had four assists in the first half to help Stanford take a 45-37 lead into the break. The Cardinal shot 69% (18 of 26) from the floor and made 8 of 13 from long range. Okorie made all three of his 3-pointers in the first half. Haralson and Shrewsberry each scored nine points for the Fighting Irish.

Stanford had its largest lead, 64-53 with 9:07 to play.

Up next

Stanford plays at North Carolina State in a regular-season finale on Saturday.

Notre Dame ends its regular season Saturday at Boston College.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.