Oklahoma State squares off against Davidson in NIT

Davidson Wildcats (20-13, 11-9 A-10) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (19-14, 7-13 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Davidson Wildcats (20-13, 11-9 A-10) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (19-14, 7-13 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State and Davidson square off in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Cowboys’ record in Big 12 play is 7-13, and their record is 12-1 in non-conference games. Oklahoma State averages 11.5 turnovers per game and is 7-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Wildcats are 11-9 in A-10 play. Davidson ranks second in the A-10 allowing 67.4 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

Oklahoma State averages 84.3 points, 16.9 more per game than the 67.4 Davidson gives up. Davidson averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Oklahoma State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Roy is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 17.2 points. Kanye Clary is shooting 38.2% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Sam Brown is averaging eight points for the Wildcats. Parker Friedrichsen is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 83.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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