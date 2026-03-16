Oklahoma State plays Davidson in NIT

Davidson Wildcats (20-13, 11-9 A-10) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (19-14, 7-13 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Davidson Wildcats (20-13, 11-9 A-10) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (19-14, 7-13 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State faces Davidson in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Cowboys are 7-13 against Big 12 opponents and 12-1 in non-conference play. Oklahoma State is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats are 11-9 against A-10 teams. Davidson ranks second in the A-10 allowing 67.4 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

Oklahoma State scores 84.3 points, 16.9 more per game than the 67.4 Davidson allows. Davidson averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Oklahoma State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parsa Fallah is averaging 14.7 points and six rebounds for the Cowboys. Anthony Roy is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Roberts Blums is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Parker Friedrichsen is averaging 11.8 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 83.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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