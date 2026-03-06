Oklahoma State meets Kansas State in Big 12 Tournament

Kansas State Wildcats (17-16, 10-10 Big 12) vs. Oklahoma State Cowgirls (23-8, 12-6 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 12…

Kansas State Wildcats (17-16, 10-10 Big 12) vs. Oklahoma State Cowgirls (23-8, 12-6 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State plays in the Big 12 Tournament against Kansas State.

The Cowgirls’ record in Big 12 play is 12-6, and their record is 11-2 in non-conference play. Oklahoma State is second in the Big 12 with 17.3 assists per game led by Jadyn Wooten averaging 5.2.

The Wildcats are 10-10 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State scores 69.9 points and has outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.

Oklahoma State averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Kansas State allows. Kansas State averages 6.8 more points per game (69.9) than Oklahoma State allows (63.1).

The teams meet for the second time this season. Kansas State won 70-61 in the last matchup on Feb. 11. Nastja Claessens led Kansas State with 18 points, and Amari Whiting led Oklahoma State with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Micah Gray is averaging 14.1 points for the Cowgirls. Stailee Heard is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Taryn Sides is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 12.4 points, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals. Tess Heal is shooting 44.3% and averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 25.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.