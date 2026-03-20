Oklahoma State Cowgirls take on Princeton Tigers in first round of NCAA Tournament

Princeton Tigers (26-3, 14-2 Ivy League) vs. Oklahoma State Cowgirls (23-9, 12-7 Big 12) Los Angeles; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT…

Princeton Tigers (26-3, 14-2 Ivy League) vs. Oklahoma State Cowgirls (23-9, 12-7 Big 12)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowgirls -6.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State and No. 23 Princeton square off in the NCAA Tournament first round.

The Cowgirls’ record in Big 12 games is 12-7, and their record is 11-2 in non-conference games. Oklahoma State averages 81.5 points while outscoring opponents by 18.1 points per game.

The Tigers are 14-2 against Ivy League opponents. Princeton ranks fifth in the Ivy League allowing 60.0 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

Oklahoma State scores 81.5 points, 21.5 more per game than the 60.0 Princeton allows. Princeton averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Oklahoma State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Micah Gray is shooting 39.7% and averaging 13.8 points for the Cowgirls. Stailee Heard is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Ashley Chea is averaging 10 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Fadima Tall is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 69.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.1 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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