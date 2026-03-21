Oklahoma State and Wichita State square off in NIT

Wichita State Shockers (23-11, 14-6 AAC) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (20-14, 7-13 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT…

Wichita State Shockers (23-11, 14-6 AAC) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (20-14, 7-13 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State and Wichita State meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Cowboys are 7-13 against Big 12 opponents and 13-1 in non-conference play. Oklahoma State averages 84.3 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Shockers are 14-6 in AAC play. Wichita State ranks second in the AAC allowing 70.4 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

Oklahoma State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Wichita State gives up. Wichita State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.9 per game Oklahoma State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Roy is averaging 17.2 points for the Cowboys. Kanye Clary is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Kenyon Giles is scoring 19.1 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Shockers. TJ Williams is averaging 11 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 83.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.8 points per game.

Shockers: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 40.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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