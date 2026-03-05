Oklahoma Sooners play in SEC Tournament against the Florida Gators

Florida Gators (18-14, 6-11 SEC) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (23-6, 11-5 SEC) Greenville, South Carolina; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida Gators (18-14, 6-11 SEC) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (23-6, 11-5 SEC)

Greenville, South Carolina; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Oklahoma squares off against Florida in the SEC Tournament.

The Sooners’ record in SEC games is 11-5, and their record is 12-1 against non-conference opponents. Oklahoma is second in college basketball with 29.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Raegan Beers averaging 7.0.

The Gators are 6-11 against SEC opponents. Florida averages 73.5 points while outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game.

Oklahoma averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Florida gives up. Florida scores 6.8 more points per game (73.5) than Oklahoma gives up (66.7).

The teams meet for the second time this season. Oklahoma won 81-74 in the last matchup on Feb. 13. Zya Vann led Oklahoma with 18 points, and Liv McGill led Florida with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah Chavez averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, scoring 18.4 points while shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc. Beers is shooting 66.3% and averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

McGill is averaging 22.3 points, six rebounds, 6.4 assists and 2.6 steals for the Gators. Me’Arah O’Neal is averaging 14.1 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 8-2, averaging 81.7 points, 39.1 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Gators: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

