Oklahoma Sooners and Michigan State Spartans meet in NCAA Tournament second round

Michigan State Spartans (23-8, 11-8 Big Ten) at Oklahoma Sooners (25-7, 12-6 SEC) Norman, Oklahoma; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Michigan State Spartans (23-8, 11-8 Big Ten) at Oklahoma Sooners (25-7, 12-6 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -6.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Oklahoma faces No. 20 Michigan State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Sooners are 12-6 against SEC opponents and 13-1 in non-conference play. Oklahoma ranks third in college basketball with 43.7 rebounds led by Raegan Beers averaging 10.3.

The Spartans are 11-8 against Big Ten teams. Michigan State is fourth in the Big Ten scoring 82.5 points per game and is shooting 47.8%.

Oklahoma averages 86.8 points, 21.0 more per game than the 65.8 Michigan State allows. Michigan State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Oklahoma gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah Chavez is averaging 18.3 points and 4.2 assists for the Sooners. Beers is averaging 15.1 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 66.3% over the past 10 games.

Grace Vanslooten is shooting 50.1% and averaging 15.1 points for the Spartans. Kennedy Blair is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 8-2, averaging 83.9 points, 42.6 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Spartans: 4-6, averaging 75.1 points, 28.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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