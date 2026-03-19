Oklahoma Sooners and Idaho Vandals play in the opening round of NCAA Tournament

Idaho Vandals (29-5, 20-1 Big Sky) at Oklahoma Sooners (24-7, 12-6 SEC) Norman, Oklahoma; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Idaho Vandals (29-5, 20-1 Big Sky) at Oklahoma Sooners (24-7, 12-6 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -34.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Oklahoma plays in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against Idaho.

The Sooners’ record in SEC play is 12-6, and their record is 12-1 in non-conference play. Oklahoma scores 86.7 points while outscoring opponents by 18.6 points per game.

The Vandals are 20-1 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Oklahoma makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.7 percentage points higher than Idaho has allowed to its opponents (36.4%). Idaho scores 9.0 more points per game (77.1) than Oklahoma allows to opponents (68.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah Chavez is scoring 18.4 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Sooners. Raegan Beers is averaging 14.3 points and 9.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Hope Hassmann is averaging 14.2 points and 4.1 assists for the Vandals. Debora Dos Santos is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 7-3, averaging 82.0 points, 40.5 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Vandals: 10-0, averaging 70.6 points, 41.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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